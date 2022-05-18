Birstall pensioner on a 500-mile pilgrimage in aid of Kirkwood Hospice

Seventy-five year old John Atkins has completed more than half of the pilgrimage which he started on April 20.

Seventy-five year old John Atkins has already completed more than half of the pilgrimage that he started on April 20, with the hope of raising funds for Kirkwood, the hospice for Kirklees.

He said: “It has not been as hard as I expected.

“It was tough the first couple of days because it was raining and we had to walk steep inclines through France into Spain - that was very hard indeed.

“I have also had a problem with my right knee which caused me a bit of pain for a couple of days, but when I got over that it has been pretty much fine ever since.

“Today (May 16) has been the hardest day since then. It was very cool when we set off, and flat, which is perfect for walking, but this afternoon it completely changed to steep inclines and it became quite hot.

“It is harder walking in the heat than anything else - it is really tough.

“There are a lot of people on the pilgrimage from different nationalities from all over the world so you meet so many different people.

“It has been amazing.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, It is really appreciated and the money is going to a very worthy cause.”

John, who was born and bred in Staincliffe, Batley, moved to Birstall when he got married.

John owned Birstall paper shop - which has been in the family for around 90 years - but sold the shop to his niece, Anita Atkins, when his wife passed away.

Anita turned the paper shop into Kanteli Collectables and Antiques - where John still visits everyday to see his customers.

Anita said: “He is 75 and has been training for a year, walking around Birstall.

“He started off doing a few hours of walking until he built up enough to be able to do this - he is doing really well.

“Everyone is so proud of him and so chuffed.

“He has never done anything like this before, he never used to go walking much at all.

“It was the lockdown that got him walking, he just enjoyed it so much and because he couldn't go and meet his friends in the pub or play snooker, he just did more and more walking and enjoyed it and got really fit - so he decided to do the Camino de Santiago.

“Everyone was shocked, including myself, and a lot of people said he won't do it, he is mad and that he won't be able to do it.

“Everyone is getting really excited now because he has already done half of it - he is doing brilliantly.

“He decided to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice because of how they looked after his wife, who died just before the pandemic started.”

The Kirkwood provides specialist care, free of charge, to adults in Kirklees with advanced, progressive illnesses at any time from diagnosis to the end of life, respecting their individual needs and wishes.

Care and support is also provided for their family members, friends and carers, both during the illness and after death.

So far, John’s walk has raised £914.

