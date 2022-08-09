Birstall neighbours celebrate after £150,000 win on People's Postcode Lottery

The neighbours scooped the cash when WF17 9JN was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday, August 6.

Three of the lucky lottery players won £30,000 each, while the fourth doubled their winnings to £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations.

He said: “A big well done to our lucky winners in Birstall. I hope they’ve got something special in mind to treat themselves to with the cash.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.