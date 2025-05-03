Birstall motorcycle training charity fundraising for new buggy

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd May 2025, 16:30 BST
Bumpy, the Birstall motorcycle training charity, is appealing for help in fundraising for a new buggy so it can continue to offer life-changing experiences to young people with additional needs.
A popular, long-established Birstall motorcycle training charity is appealing for help in fundraising for a new buggy so it can continue to offer life-changing experiences to young people with additional needs.

Bumpy Ltd, based on Leeds Road, has been providing a range of services for children in the local area since it was established in 1989.

However, after years of faithful service, two of the charity’s much-loved off-road buggies have sadly reached the end of their working lives.

These vehicles have provided an invaluable opportunity for freedom, adventure, and sheer joy over the years, with the sessions giving young people the chance to experience the excitement of off-road riding in a safe and supportive environment — often bringing huge smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments for the young passengers, their families, carers, and the Bumpy Ltd team.

After years of faithful service, two of the charity’s much-loved off-road buggies have sadly reached the end of their working lives.

“Our buggy sessions are one of the highlights for many of our young visitors,” said Chris Waters, Deputy Manager at Bumpy Ltd.

“The smiles we see from the young people, and the pride and happiness from their families and carers, are truly heartwarming.

“We’re determined to keep offering these moments of joy — but we urgently need a new buggy to make that possible.”

One parent said: “The buggy sessions at Bumpy have given my child an experience we never thought possible — pure joy, a real sense of adventure, and memories we’ll always treasure.”

The charity is now appealing to the local community, businesses, and supporters to help raise the £3,000 needed.

For more information, and to help support Bumpy Ltd, visit: https://donorbox.org/bumpy-buggy-fund

