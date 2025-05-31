Birstall is 'bursting with pride' as Britain's Got Talent star Stacey Leadbeatter stuns crowd in special performance

Birstall is “bursting with pride” as home grown talent, Stacey Leadbeatter, gets ready for the final of Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

Since her first audition, Stacey has wowed the judges with her vocal performances, and her efforts have been rewarded with a spot in this year’s prestigious final.

Ahead of tonight’s (Saturday) live final, Stacey gave a special performance in front of a home crowd in the centre of Birstall, as locals gathered to show their support.

Birstall and Birkenshaw ward councillor, Josh Sheard, said: “The whole village and I want to wish the very best of luck to our very own Birstall star, Stacey Leadbeatter, as she takes to the stage for the final of Britain’s Got Talent!

Stacey Leadbeatter performs in the centre of Birstall. Photo: Beth Avison-Miller

“She has already made our community so proud with her incredible talent, kindness, and determination — now the whole country gets to see what makes her so special.

“Let’s all get behind Stacey and show her the love and support she deserves! Good luck!”

Posting on social media, Birstall Chamber of Trade said the village is “bursting with pride”, with the community’s support “heart-warming” to witness.

A spokesperson said: “As Saturday approaches, we know the nerves will be setting in, but we want Stacey to know that she has an entire community behind her, sending every ounce of positive energy her way.

Birstall locals gather to show their support for singing sensation, Stacey Leadbeatter, ahead of the Britain's Got Talent final. Photo: Beth Avison-Miller

“We’re beyond excited to watch her shine in the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent!

“Stacey, you’ve already come so far and inspired so many. Just go out there, enjoy every second and be your amazing self.

“We’re wishing you all the luck in the world – you’ve got this!”