Birstall firm launches 'Hauliers Against Hunger' to keep food banks stocked

Crossroads Truck and Bus - which supplies and services Volvo commercial vehicles - says its depots will be twinned with food banks supported by The Trussell Trust, a nationwide charity that fights hunger across the UK.

The company's depot in Birstall will be among those providing ongoing assistance and donations that will be sent directly to the community food banks from Crossroads staff and customers throughout the year.

Crossroads managing director Gareth Legg said: "The cost of living crisis is creating unprecedented demand for food banks.

Gareth Legg (second from left) and Laura Chalmers (sixth from left) with Crossroads staff and food bank volunteers

"We are launching 'Hauliers Against Hunger' to support the vital work of these centres to meet this urgent need.

"The haulage industry played a key role in maintaining supplies during the pandemic and together we can help keep the food banks stocked."

Research by The Trussell Trust shows that out of 5.7m people on Universal Credit in the UK, one in three (33 per cent) are unable to afford adequate food.

Laura Chalmers, Trussell Trust area manager in Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "I am delighted to partner with Crossroads, who will be supporting eight food banks across the region at a time when it is needed the most.

Crossroads demonstrator trucks in Hauliers Against Hunger livery

"Their commitment to fundraising activity, food deliveries and volunteer time will go far in helping to support those in their local communities who will be squeezed the hardest."

The "Hauliers Against Hunger" campaign will result in food banks receiving support from the following Crossroads depots: Birstall, Boroughbridge, Hull, Lincoln, Normanton, Rotherham, Scunthorpe and Stallingborough.

The food banks that will receive support include the Leeds South and East Foodbank.

Crossroads Truck and Bus will donate £1 for every £1 that staff collect through fundraising events.