Nic Biddle, 37, from Kirklees, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which happened in the early hours of Friday, February 3 in Birstall.

Officers were called to a collision on Bradford Road where a black Volkswagen Golf collided with a stone wall at the junction of Musgrave Street.

Four men travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. The driver, a 25-year-old, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Nic’s family have released a statement, which says:

“He loved life, he loved his kids, his family, and his friends. He never wasted a day.

“He smashed everything he put his mind to, he had a beautiful soul and was such a gentle giant”.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing and the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the collision, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact police via 101 quoting 13230064786 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Floral tributes left at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the junction of Bradford Road and Musgrave Street in Birstall.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

