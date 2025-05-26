Birstall councillor and new Mayor of Kirklees vows 'I will not let you down'

A Birstall and Birkenshaw councillor whose “name is synonymous with integrity, dedication and calm leadership” is the new Mayor of Kirklees.

Councillor Elizabeth Smaje was elected to represent her home ward in 2004 and has held several senior positions within the council over the years.

Councillor Josh Sheard (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw), who seconded a nomination for her to take the role by Conservative Group leader Coun David Hall (Liversedge and Gomersal) said Coun Smaje’s name is synonymous with “integrity, dedication and calm leadership”.

He added: “Liz consistently puts her community first, above politics, above self-interest and with a sense of responsibility that runs deep, and in politics today that is something very rare to find.

Coun Elizabeth Smaje giving her speech

“And that is precisely why she is so respected among all councillors and the general public. It is why I believe she is the right person to take over and wear the mayoral chains and represent this borough with grace and dignity.”

Coun Smaje said: “At the core of why I became a councillor was to be able to help people. I’m not, as you no doubt know, naturally a political person, but one who wants to be able to make a difference, to help. I’m sure those sentiments resonate with many.

“I will not let you down.”

A vote of thanks for outgoing mayor Coun Nosheen Dad was led by Coun Masood Ahmed (Community Alliance, Dewsbury South) and Coun Habiban Zaman (Community Alliance, Batley East).

It also emerged that Coun Dad had raised £25,000 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice during her time in post.

Councillor Zaman said: “Nosheen has truly made history, not only by becoming the youngest mayor of Kirklees but also as one of the first Muslim women to hold office. In doing so, she has redefined what leadership looks like in our borough.

“Nosheen brought reality to the role. She didn’t just wear the chain, she brought with it a deeply personal, down to earth and human touch.

"She showed what it means to be a working mother in public life and in doing so became an inspiration, not just for women, but especially for Muslim women and young girls across Kirklees and beyond.”