Birstall based paint firm helps transform Russell House at Forget-Me-Not hospice

The project helped to revitalise part of Russell House, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year as the home of Forget Me Not.

The project brought together more than 40 volunteers from Birstall-based paint manufacturer PPG and professional painting firm Bell Group in March, who spent three days beautifying children’s bedrooms, play areas and office spaces of Russell House.

The celebration included a tour of the facilities for volunteers and guests to view how the "Colourful Communities" project has made an impact on the children and their families who spend time at Russell House.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Baines, left, PPG general manager – trade, UK and Ireland, and Ken Davy, president of Forget Me Not Platinum Partners and owner of Huddersfield Giants RLFC

“On behalf of Forget Me Not we are incredibly grateful for the amazing work the staff at PPG Birstall and the volunteers have done throughout the hospice with the 'Colourful Communities' initiative,” said Ken Davy, president of Forget Me Not Platinum Partners and owner of Huddersfield Giants RLFC.

“Through their generosity, Russell House is full of colour and ready to support local children and their families.”

Matthew Baines, PPG general manager – trade, UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud to have brought together our volunteers from PPG Birstall and products to demonstrate our commitment to the community.

“We are delighted to have beautified Russell House to support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, and the babies, children and families they care for at a time when they need it most.”