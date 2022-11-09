Go Be Runners are hosting a Remembrance Challenge which will see runners pay tribute to the nation’s fallen service personnel since World War I by stopping at several war memorials along the route.

The first stage of the event begins from St Paul’s Church in Birkenshaw at 10am with a one mile march to East Bierley Cenotaph, where wreaths will be laid.

From there, runners will then proceed on to Cleckheaton’s War Memorial in Memorial Park, via Birkenshaw roundabout, Heckmondwike Memorial in Green Park, before finishing in Batley Memorial Gardens.

Runners from Go Be Runners will be raising money for the Royal British Legion by completing a 14KM guided run on Remembrance Sunday.

Chris Birkenshaw, who is one of the directors at Go Be Runners, is hoping the event continues to grow after its initial launch last year.

He said: “Everyone is really excited. It has become a bit of an emotional run for all of us as we remember those that fell for us. They have given us the life we have now and that’s why we cherish it. We’re raising money for a good cause and we’re also keeping fit.

“We started it last year. We got some amazing feedback from so many people and we have more people entered this year so it is going to be bigger and better. We have over 60 runners entered and there are still spaces available.

“But the ultimate aim is to raise much funds for a great charity as we thank those who have lost their lives for us because they have given us the future that we have now.

East Bierley Cenotaph, the first memorial stop on the Go Be Runners' Remembrance Challenge.

“It’s all about keeping their memories alive and when we’re at the memorials that’s the time to reflect and remember those who died.”

“We want everyone in the community to get involved. Everybody is welcome.”

If you would like to participate in Go Be Runners’ Remembrance Challenge, please visit http://www.runable.co.uk/remembrance-run.html

Registration begins from 9am at Birkenshaw Liberal Club. No entries are allowed on the day.