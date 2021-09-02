Birkenshaw care home resident Alice gets 100th birthday card from the Queen

Alice Rodgers, a resident at The Hawthornes Care Home in Birkenshaw, had an extra special treat to mark her 100th birthday earlier this week - a card from the Queen.

By Dominic Brown
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:00 pm
Alice Rodgers with her card from the Queen

The team at the home organised the surprise to help Alice celebrate her centenary in style on August 30.

She got to spend a few hours with friends from church and said it was a lovely day, adding: “I am glad it only happens once - I’m so tired!”