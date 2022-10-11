Birkenshaw-based West Yorkshire firefighter completes the London Marathon for the NSPCC

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Ant Devine, took part in the event on October 2, which saw an estimated 42,000 people tackle the 42 kilometre course around the capital.

Ant, who has spent the last 20 weeks training for the marathon, completed the route in 4 hours 40 minutes and 15 seconds, all in aid of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

He chose the NSPCC as his chosen charity, as he adopted his three-year-old son in 2020 with his husband Dean and said he wants to help give other young children the chance of a good start.

Ant Devine, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager.

Ant, who has worked at the WYFRS headquarters in Birkenshaw for 14 years, said: “Thanks to everyone who has supported me – the donations from colleagues at WYFRS have really pushed me on with my training.

“It was amazing to take part in the marathon and I’m thrilled to be over halfway towards my target of raising £2,200.

“I chose the NSPCC because in 2020 I adopted my three-year-old son with my husband Dean. He had a good start, because he was fostered from birth, but not every child

is given that chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ant Devine at the London Marathon.

The NSPCC is the UK's leading children’s charity and have been looking out for children for over 130 years. According to recent figures, they have already helped 6.6 million children safe from abuse.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anthonydevine2022

Advertisement Hide Ad