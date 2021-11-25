Bidding Wars: Dewsbury sellers to take part in new Channel 4 show made in Leeds

Friends Josh Grace, 27, and Kujy Abbott, 33, from Dewsbury. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

The show features three resellers from Yorkshire as auctioneer Kevin Duala incites six teams into his warehouse where they compete to buy pallets of good for the best price - and then hope to sell them on for a high profit.

The twist comes as the teams don't know whether what they are buying is brand new retail stock, vintage gems or unsellable damaged good.

The show, which has been made by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, is attempting to latch on to the popularity of the online sales boom following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will run every weekday at 5.30pm until December 10.

Dewsbury resellers Josh Grace, 27, and Kujy Abbott, 33, from Dewsbury, will appear on the show from Friday (Nov 26) when they are bidding on children’s clothing, football and stag and hens night items.

Josh added: ”I’m really excited to be on the show. Our strategy was to just go with the flow and do the best we could and we loved the experience.”

Auctioneer Kevin Duala said: “It’s going to be great fun."

Bidding Wars runs from Monday to December 10 weekdays at 5.30pm on Channel 4.