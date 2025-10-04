Bid to turn Dewsbury church into new housing set for decision

Controversial plans to turn a Dewsbury church into new housing are being determined next week.

Families with loved ones laid to rest at the Church of the Holy Innocents on Vicarage Road have raised concerns about the proposals.

The applicant is hoping to convert the church into two four-bedroom properties, along with a residential car park for seven vehicles.

If the plans are approved, the existing access point would be widened and a new public footpath would be provided, linking the graveyard to Vicarage Road.

Soft landscaping would also be introduced between the parking area and the graveyard to create a visual buffer.

Despite 49 objections being received from residents, council officers have recommended that Kirklees Council’s district-wide planning committee grants approval at their meeting next week, subject to conditions.

One objector said: “I have a family member in this graveyard and feel it would be very upsetting for families of loved ones to visit and tend to their graves.

"I for one would not feel comfortable visiting if, say the occupiers are having a party or family get together, and say maybe a barbecue.

“People sit and take in the peacefulness of the church yard. How will the building works affect the graveyard? Will it still be accessible? What about if there’s any damage? Is the parking for all to use or just the occupiers, as the parking is already horrendous at school pick up and drop of times?”

Another said: “It is unclear from the drawings how access is going to be facilitated for me and other people wishing to tend and visit the graves of loved ones.”

Responding to concerns that gravestones may be damaged and the site restricted during the construction phase, the council says a condition will be in place to ensure graves are protected and access maintained.

The local authority also says that the applicant has submitted a graveyard plan indicating that the areas of development do not directly affect areas where gravestones are located.

