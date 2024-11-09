Ben Nevis charity climber from Thornhill prepares to scale Britain’s biggest mountain carrying an extra 43kg

By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Damien Rose, left, is challenging himself to scale Ben Nevis with an extra 43kg in tow as he looks to raise money for The Kirkwood.Damien Rose, left, is challenging himself to scale Ben Nevis with an extra 43kg in tow as he looks to raise money for The Kirkwood.
Damien Rose, left, is challenging himself to scale Ben Nevis with an extra 43kg in tow as he looks to raise money for The Kirkwood.
A gas engineer from Thornhill is preparing to climb Britain’s highest mountain tomorrow (Sunday) in memory of his parents - with half his own body weight on his back.

Damien Rose is challenging himself to scale Ben Nevis with an extra 43kg in tow as he looks to raise money for The Kirkwood.

The Huddersfield-based hospice cared for both Damien’s parents - Louise and Ronnie - before their sad passings in 2010 and 2021 respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the 37-year-old, originally from Mirfield, despite acknowledging the daunting challenge ahead, has already raised over £2,000 before he makes it onto the famous Scottish peak.

“For me it was about giving something back to Kirkwood Hospice for their help,” he told the Reporter Series. “They made my mum and dad’s as peaceful as can be.

“So I thought, ‘what can I do to raise money?’ I go to Extreme Conditioning very often in Huddersfield and I like hiking. Hiking can be hard but what can be really hard mentally and physically?

“That’s when I came up with carrying half my bodyweight up Ben Nevis. I chose Ben Nevis because that’s where I spreaded some of my dad’s ashes because he was born in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have not done this sort of thing before. Preparation has been tough. But I owe a lot to Extreme Conditioning and Greg Brown and Lizzie Foster.

“They have got me fully fit for this and I can’t thank them enough.”

Damien will be supported on the mountain by his wife, Rachel, hiking partner, Andrew Milner, and television star Jodie Ounsley, who is Fury on BBC’s Gladiator, along with her parents Phil and Jo.

He said: “I have got a lot of support coming. Phil has a broken bicep and Jo has a bad back but they still want to come to support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are all there to force me to stop, have a break, make sure I eat something and make sure I don’t kill myself trying to get up there and make sure I get back in one piece.

“But I have told people that if I trip up then I have to get myself back up.”

To read more about Damien’s fundraising efforts and to contribute, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/damien-rose-1724051641181?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fdamien-rose-1724051641181&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

Related topics:BritainHuddersfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice