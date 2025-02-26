Ruby Lockwood, a much-loved mum, wife, daughter, sister and friend, was 31 when she unexpectedly passed away in October 2023.

Ruby Lockwood was 31 when she unexpectedly passed away in October 2023, with medical investigations returning the cause as SADS, a genetic heart condition that can cause sudden cardiac arrest and death.

Every week in the UK, 12 people aged 35 and under die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. 80 per cent of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms.

These are the tragic statistics provided by Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity which helps to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research, while also supporting affected families.

The charity is also supporting the Be More Ruby Fund, in memory of the Detective in West Yorkshire Police, which is “dedicated to raising awareness of undiagnosed heart conditions, campaigning for more widespread testing and endorsing all key aims of CRY.”

It also aims to “raise funds to carry out essential screening days for young people in the hope that more tragedies can be avoided.”

Since CRY was founded in 1995, around 315,000 young people have been tested by CRY, identifying over 1,000 young people with potentially life-threatening conditions and more than 3,000 young people with non-life-threatening conditions which can cause problems in later life, if not monitored or treated.

CRY now tests around 30,000 young people, aged 14 to 35, across the UK every year, and, since the CRY Screening Programme was first launched, over 315,000 young people have been tested - with one in every 300 of the young people that CRY tests being identified with a potentially life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “CRY has always said it goes without saying, everything must be done to support a family after a young person dies, to find out what caused the death, to help them understand how this could happen and to prevent further deaths in the family.

“However, we cannot just wait until there is a tragedy to react. We must do all we can to prevent the first tragedy, before the damage is done and the family is ripped apart.

“CRY uses a very simple, effective and non-invasive way of diagnosing most cardiac abnormalities.

“It is a quick, painless and affordable procedure called an electrocardiogram (ECG), which is reviewed by a specially trained medic.

“If a young person is found to have an abnormality, CRY will also swiftly refer them for Echocardiogram screening (ultrasound) and ongoing, more in-depth investigations, as necessary.”

The charity also says that around £10m has been funded to support research, while it has helped around 4,500 families understand the cause of their child or partner's death. It also holds specialist Bereavement Support Days across the UK.

“CRY’s research programme is transforming our understanding of the causes and prevention of young sudden cardiac death, as well as how best to treat those at risk,” the spokesperson added.

For more information on the Be More Ruby fundraiser, visit: https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/ruby-lockwood/