Bellringers will mark 80th anniversary of D-Day at churches in Wakefield and Dewsbury
Ringing Out for Peace bellringers will be hosting an event at Crofton Church from 5pm to 5:30 tomorrow (Thursday, June 6).
At the church ringing takes place from the centre of the main church, rather than the more normal up a winding staircase in the tower.
One of the ringers will be Jesse, aged 10.
The group will be ringing four special sets, including 20 blows of firing – where all the bells ring at the exact same instant, producing one loud explosive chord.
The band will then split up and go to ring, with other ringers, at Dewsbury Minster, Kirkthorpe and East Ardsley churches from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Ringing will take place at many more churches throughout the country.
A service of commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings will also be held at Wakefield Cathedral.
