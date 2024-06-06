Bellringers will mark 80th anniversary of D-Day at churches in Wakefield and Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bell ringing events will be held in Wakefield and Dewsbury to mark D-Day.

Ringing Out for Peace bellringers will be hosting an event at Crofton Church from 5pm to 5:30 tomorrow (Thursday, June 6).

At the church ringing takes place from the centre of the main church, rather than the more normal up a winding staircase in the tower.

One of the ringers will be Jesse, aged 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bellringers in action at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The group will be ringing four special sets, including 20 blows of firing – where all the bells ring at the exact same instant, producing one loud explosive chord.

The band will then split up and go to ring, with other ringers, at Dewsbury Minster, Kirkthorpe and East Ardsley churches from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Ringing will take place at many more churches throughout the country.