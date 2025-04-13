Begging and bird feeding banned in Batley, Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is being rolled out for the towns - as well as Holmfirth, Huddersfield, Slaithwaite and Marsden – which prohibits street drinking, bird feeding, loitering, nuisance behaviour and temporary structures such as tents being placed in these town’s centres.
The council says it will be taking a “graduated” approach to enforcement, with attempts to educate those in breach of a PSPO to be made in the first instance.
The local authority has two dedicated PSPO officers covering the whole of the borough who will work alongside Huddersfield BID and West Yorkshire Police.
Cabinet member for Environment and Highways, Councillor Munir Ahmed, said the new order and other PSPOs would allow for “greater flexibility” to address the “changing nature” of anti-social behaviour in Kirklees.
He added: “The PSPOs are a crucial tool in the council and partners regulatory tool box to enhance and make safe some of our public spaces.
“They aim to address anti-social behaviour which the public and partners tell us causes a real detriment to quality of life and enjoyment of open spaces.”
Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Councillor Viv Kendrick (Heckmondwike) wanted to know if there were plans to extend the PSPOs to other areas, highlighting some concerns in her ward, such as motorbikes using the Spen Valley greenway, groups binge drinking in Firth Park and begging.
In response, Councillor Ahmed explained the local authority will continue to review the orders and ensure that there is a comprehensive range of measures to cover the whole of Kirklees.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.