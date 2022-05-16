Beauty queen Clare’s new-found confidence after winning Happy Award 2022

Clare was nominated by family and friends to receive the award.

Clare Hurst, who won her fourth beauty pageant title - Miss Heart of European Rose - in October, has now won the Happy Award 2022.

Clare explained how she was “extremely” proud of herself for winning the award, especially after suffering from self-confidence issues due to being badly bullied as a teenager and said “I came out feeling more confident than ever”.

The award ceremony was held at the Village Hotel, Liverpool on Saturday, April 30.

Clare, who was nominated for the award by family and friends, said: “When they called out my name, I couldn’t believe it - my jaw dropped.

“I went up on that stage with pride and it felt amazing.

“It was an honour to be nominated, even if I had not won it would have been an honour just to attend the amazing event that it was.

“It was a beautiful venue, the hotel was brilliant, the atmosphere was amazing and the people were very motivational - I learnt a lot from it.

“Hearing people's stories of what they have been through to get to where they are today has really helped me and has made me realise that I need to keep on doing what I am doing.

“I want to give a big thank you to the Star Positive Awards for giving me this opportunity and for inviting me to attend this amazing event.

“Thank you for a wonderful evening, wonderful entertainment and for giving me the opportunity to meet new people.

“I also want to give a big thank you to my family and friends.

“ It means so much to me that I have family and friends who are proud of me and from the bottom of my heart - thank you.

“A big thank you to my husband as well - who came with me on the night - I couldn't have done all this without him, he has been my rock.”

The Star Positive Awards is an empowering night of motivational speakers and inspirational stories from people who have survived ​trauma, adversity and grief but also for people who have excelled in their businesses against all odds and for people who are admired in the community.

The awards are open to everyone who has made a positive impact in their life.

Amanda Moss, event organiser, said: “Clare stood out in the nominations as she came across as such an extraordinary, yet humble person who deserved recognition for her kindness and positive approach to life.

“Having met her on the night it was an honour to present her with an award and proves that no matter where you work, or where you come from, a positive mindset can help you achieve anything.”

The Star Positive Awards will return in April 2023.