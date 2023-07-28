BBC Proms announces it is bringing a unique chamber concert to Dewsbury Town Hall to be broadcast on Radio 3

Alongside eight weeks of music at the Royal Albert Hall featuring orchestras and soloists from across the globe, BBC Proms is travelling across the UK with a series of unique chamber concerts, all of which will be broadcast on Radio 3.

Former BBC Young Musician of the Year, Laura van der Heijden, and pianist Jâms Coleman present a programme of 20th and 21st century music for cello and piano.

They will perform Rachmaninov’s Cello Sonata and Lara Weaver’s “A Thing That Holds”.

The BBC Proms comes to Dewsbury Town Hall on August 6

The concert at Dewsbury Town Hall on August 6 will open with Rachmaninov’s Vocalise and will also feature Croatian composer Dora Pejačević’s Cello Sonata.

The “Proms at” series takes place in all four nations across the UK, with performances in Perth, Londonderry, Aberystwyth and the English venues of Dewsbury, Truro and Great Yarmouth.

David Pickard, director of the BBC Proms, said: “Since the inception of the Proms in 1895, the aim has been to bring the best of classical music, performed to the highest of standards, to the widest possible audience.

"I’m delighted that this summer there will be a BBC Prom chamber concert in every nation of the UK, and that we will visit Dewsbury with the celebrated Laura van der Heijden and Jâms Coleman.

Former BBC Young Musician of the Year Laura van der Heijden will be among the performers at Dewsbury Town Hall

"We hope that audiences will be entertained and inspired by the joy of live classical music.”

The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3, date to be confirmed.