Battyeford Sporting Club launches £100,000 fundraising appeal after clubhouse damaged in New Year's Day flooding

A Mirfield football club devastated by flooding has launched a fundraising appeal to help repair and rebuild after the worst possible start to 2025.

On New Year’s Day, parts of Mirfield and the wider West Yorkshire region were badly flooded, with property damaged and cars submerged in water.

Now, residents have been left to deal with the fallout, not least at Battyeford Sporting Club where the clubhouse has been left in jeopardy after river levels rapidly rose.

The club, which is located on Huddersfield Road and has 37 football teams ranging from under fives to under 18s, is looking to raise £100,000 through GoFundMe to help bring the now “out of action” clubhouse back into use and safeguard it from potential flood damage in future.

The flooding at Battyeford Sporting Club on New Year's Day. Photo: Battyeford Sporting Club/GoFundMe

The club wrote: “We are grateful for the immediate help we received the day after the event to clean up the car park and shovel out the dirt and debris from the clubhouse, and in the short term we might be back open again, but we need help to bring the club back up to a good standard for the kids that play in our teams.

“We are hoping to raise enough money to be able to repair and replace the damaged area within the building, but also to upgrade the flood defences around the clubhouse to prevent such events happening again.

“At the last major flood event we were fortunate enough that our insurance covered the repairs and replaced any damaged equipment within the clubhouse, but since then they have refused to insure the building’s contents, therefore after such events as the one on New Year’s Day we have to find the funds ourselves.

“So any donation you can make to help us bring this clubhouse back into use and assist in the upgrade to keep it safe in the future would be gratefully appreciated. Any donation of any amount is equally appreciated.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/battyeford-sporting-club-flood-relief-fund