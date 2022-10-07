News you can trust since 1858
Batley’s Torchlight Procession to return to the town

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Torchlight Procession is returning to Batley on Monday, October 10.

By Adam Cheshire
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:00 pm - 1 min read

Organised by St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, on Cross Bank Road, the popular procession returns for the first time since 2019 and will be led by Rt Rev Marcus Stock, the Bishop of Leeds.

The event is due to start at 7.30pm and will follow a route starting from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, on Upton Street, and ending at St Mary’s Church.

Refreshments, including pie and peas, will be served in the parish hall after the procession.

St Mary's Church, Batley, where the Torchlight Procession will end on Monday, October 10.

