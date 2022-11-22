The Batley and Spen MP spoke to people at the Care and Share shop and spent time with volunteers in the community café.

Her visit came as the charity, based on Bradford Road, opened its doors as a ‘warm space’ to help people struggling with rising energy bills to save money on their heating.

Batley Salvation Army church leader Captain Mark Cozens said: “We were delighted to welcome Kim to our church and community hall and to show her how we are supporting people.

Kim Leadbeater MP, second from left, with Salvation Army volunteers and Corps Officer Major Mark Cozens, far right.

“She spent a lot of time talking to our volunteers and spoke to folk about their concerns and local issues.

“We look forward to working closely with her to support people, particularly those who are struggling with the cost of living, and to welcoming her back in the near future.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “Many thanks to Mark and his fantastic team of volunteers at the Salvation Army Batley Care and Share Shop and community cafe for such an informative visit.

“There was lots to discuss, including energy costs and supporting local people during such challenging times. It was heart-warming to see the variety of services they provide for the community including the lovely cafe, activities for children and young people as well as the huge shop which has a wide selection of things for sale at very good prices.”

Kim Leadbeater with volunteers from Batley's Salvation Army.

Batley Salvation Army, which recently celebrated its 141st birthday, will open as a “warm space” on Monday and Thursday mornings between 9.30am and 1pm as part of the Warm Welcome campaign, a network of organisations who are opening their doors to provide a space for people to keep warm this winter.

Mr Cozens added: “We know folks in our community are already struggling or are anxious about what is to come this winter, especially as the temperatures start to drop. Families are worried about whether they will be forced to choose between heating or eating.

“We at The Salvation Army want to try and ease the pressure by offering a warm space for people to come and sit, have a hot drink and make use of the café.”

Batley Salvation Army’s Care and Share shop is open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm selling clothes, bric-a-brac and furniture at discounted prices.

Its community café is open Mondays and Thursdays, between 9.30am and 1pm, serving a selection of sandwiches, soups, cakes and hot drinks at reasonable prices. They also run a number of children’s activities, a craft group and Bible study. Sunday Worship takes place at 10am every Sunday. For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/batley

In the run up to Christmas, the charity is also collecting donations of unwrapped gifts for children aged up to 18 as part its Christmas Present Appeal. People wishing to donate can drop their kind contribution at the Care and Share shop between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, until Friday 9 December.

It will hold a Toy Service at the hall on Sunday, December 4 at 10am which is open for members of the public to drop toys off. The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and social services.

