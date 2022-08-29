News you can trust since 1858
Picnic in the Park at Batley Memorial Park. Harrie Bordman, four, and grandma Linda Bordman

Batley's Picnic in the Park helps bring people together and build bridges after two years of the pandemic

A Picnic in the Park brought people together from across Batley in a celebration of the town’s community.

By dominic brown
Monday, 29th August 2022, 6:00 am

The event in Batley Memorial Park, which was funded by the Batley councillors as part of their ward budget, invited people to bring their own food, enjoy a few activities and socialise with others.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We heard from Batley residents that there was a sense of disconnect among parts of the community brought about by the pandemic.

"So, the Batley East and West councillors came up with the idea of a picnic in the park to help rebuild those bridges.”

1. Picnic in the Park

Aysha Patel gives Mahabbah Hussain a henna tattoo

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

2. Picnic in the Park

Bella Crook, four, and Aurelia Swaine, two

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

3. Picnic in the Park

Logan Seymour, five

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

4. Picnic in the Park at Batley Memorial Park

Amaan Matthewman, five, plays giant Jenga with mum Zoe Matthewman

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Batley
