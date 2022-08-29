Batley's Picnic in the Park helps bring people together and build bridges after two years of the pandemic
A Picnic in the Park brought people together from across Batley in a celebration of the town’s community.
The event in Batley Memorial Park, which was funded by the Batley councillors as part of their ward budget, invited people to bring their own food, enjoy a few activities and socialise with others.
Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We heard from Batley residents that there was a sense of disconnect among parts of the community brought about by the pandemic.
"So, the Batley East and West councillors came up with the idea of a picnic in the park to help rebuild those bridges.”
