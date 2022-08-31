Batley’s Picnic in the Park deemed a ‘roaring success’ after over 300 people attend
With support from Batley councillors and the Council’s Cohesion Team, the Picnic in the Park, which took place last weekend, saw more than 300 residents attend to celebrate the community.
The event, which was held in Batley Memorial Park, took place on Saturday, August 27 and aimed to bring people together from across the Batley ward in a celebration of the community after a sense of disconnect was felt by residents.
Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We heard from Batley residents that there was a sense of disconnect among parts of the community brought about by the pandemic.
"So, the Batley East and West councillors came up with the idea of a picnic in the park to help rebuild those bridges.”
The event invited residents to bring their own food, socialise with others and enjoy activities such as face painting, henna, balloon modelling, badge making, giant Jenga, crafts, and sporting activities.
The event also had a visit from the Batley Bulldogs RLFC mascot.
Coun Will Simpson added: “Saturday’s Picnic in the Park was a roaring success! It was very well attended with over 300 local residents coming down to enjoy the activities that were on offer - There was something for everyone.
“I’d like to thank everyone who came down to the event and bonded with their local community, it was amazing to see everyone together.
“I would like to personally thank the ward councillors for all of their support in making this event happen.
“A final thank you must go to the organisers and volunteers behind this community-focussed event who did such a first-rate job.”