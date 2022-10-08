The Union Rooms in Batley has been awarded a five-star hygiene rating by the Scores on the Doors programme.

The JD Wetherspoon establishment, on Hick Lane, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.

The criteria are hygiene, structure and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Becci Bairstow, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.