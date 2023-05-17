Following the success of their first dress sale at Batley Town Hall last month, where they raised over £500 in two days, the Carlinghow Theater Company decided to give the fundraising event “another go”, but this time in Dewsbury town centre.

The main aim of the second dress sale - which took place on Saturday, May 13 at the Longcauseway Church Shop - was to further help the company downsize their wardrobe by selling an array of their formal dresses.

Following a successful sale the amateur theatre company is ‘delighted’ to announce that they raised a total of £608.51.

Members of Carlinghow Theatre Company.

Hannah Bachelor, member of the Carlinghow Theatre Company for 17 years, said: “The dress sale was really really good.

“To say we only did the sale for one day this time, we are amazed by the amount of money we managed to raise - we are so chuffed!.

“I think holding the event in the town centre helped a lot. We really saw a difference.

“We still have loads of dresses left, but we are now working on ways to shift them as a bulk, rather than keeping hold of them. Plus it takes time for people to continue holding these dress sales, as much as we have enjoyed doing it.

Members of the Carlinghow Theatre Company at their centenary celebration show last year.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came along. We hope that they love the dresses they got.”

The money raised from this event will go towards the production of Shrek the Musical and finding a new premise for their set-building and scenery.

The production of Shrek the Musical will take place at Batley Town Hall, from September 20 to September 24.

Talking about the production, Hannah added: “We are really looking forward to Shrek, it is the funnest musical I have ever been a part of because it is one of those where you can be really daft without any judgement.

Some of the formal dresses that were on sale.

“It is going to be really good and hopefully the audience will see how much fun the cast have had producing it and performing it.”