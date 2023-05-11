The fundraising event - which will take place in Dewsbury on Saturday, May 13 - will see some amazing formal dresses for sale between £5 and £30 - some of them still with tags on.

The theatre company has organised the sale following the success of their first fundraising event last month in Batley, which helped raise over £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main focus of these events is to help the company downsize their wardrobe whilst also raising funds for their up-coming production of Shrek the Musical.

Members of Carlinghow Theatre Company.

Hannah Bachelor, member of the Carlinghow Theatre Company for 17 years, said: “It was decided at the last committee meeting that we still had too many dresses. So we have decided to give the dress sale another go at a new venue in Dewsbury town centre.

“This is an opportunity for people to buy practically brand new dresses for half the price, whilst helping us raise funds for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want people to grab a good bargain for the upcoming prom, wedding and holiday season.

“The money will again go towards propping the theatre society up and will help us continue to put as much as possible into Shrek the Musical.

Carlinghow Theatre Company members rehearsing for the upcoming performance.

“The rehearsals are underway now and it is just amazing - It is the best thing to be a part of!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, this year, we have had quite a few new members join us and it is really important that we keep our new members and raise awareness of what we do as a theatre company.

“This money will help us continue to create opportunities for people to get involved in and have fun.

“This dress sale will also benefit the community. Times are tight at the moment, so come and grab a bargain.”

Some of the formal dresses that were on sale at the last event in Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dress sale will take place at the Longcauseway Church Shop in The princess of wales precinct in Dewsbury on Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm.

The production of Shrek the Musical will take place at Batley Town Hall, from September 20 to September 24.