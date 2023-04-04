Arnold Walker, who is cared for at Linson Court Nursing Home on Dark Lane, was born in Cleckheaton, on April 4, 1923, to parents Fred and Aida, and had two sisters, Jacqueline and Margaret.

He studied at Victoria Street School in Heckmondwike, where he excelled in English and Maths, while he also played the euphonium in the Salvation Army brass band. He also developed a love for classical music.

It was at the church where he met Winifred Mary, a Salvation Army Officer, who he later went on to marry. They enjoyed a honeymoon in Skegness and had regular holidays in Devon.

Arnold Walker celebrates his 100th birthday today (Tuesday).

Arnold served three years in the Royal Marines, which included going on a mission to the Middle East, and also held jobs as a postman, as well as in a carpet factory.

Looking back on his life, he said: “I served in the Marines. I was a Royal Marine. If you call a Royal Marine a soldier or in the army, it was a no-go! I was very proud. We went as far as the Middle East.

“I was a postman on a higher grade and eventually got assistant inspector at the Post Office. Walking was something I really enjoyed doing. I always liked walking. I was getting paid for my hobby really and keeping fit at the same time.”

And exercise is one of the secrets for his longevity, as he revealed: “Both of my grandfathers were very fit. I took inspiration from them.”

Arnold served with the Royal Marines during World War II

Members of a Salvation Army Brass Band will be paying a special visit to the home on Arnold’s birthday to play him some songs, while his favourite food, fish and chips, will also be served.

Mandy Strafford, activities coordinator at Linson Court, said:

“He is lovely, our Arnold. He’s a handsome man and he does really well. We’ve been very excited for this day. He just loves the brass band, so that will be lovely.

“We have ordered some special meals, including his favourite - fish, chips and mushy peas and apple pie and custard.

Arnold with Mandy Strafford, activities coordinator at Linson Court

