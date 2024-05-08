Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

June Langley was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Leeds Crown Court at a hearing on May 3 after pleading guilty to stealing from a woman in her 70s at an address in Liversedge.

Langley also had another offence of burglary taken into consideration by the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 55-year-old had been arrested by police after a wanted appeal was circulated to locate her on suspicion of the burglary which took place on September 23, 2023.

June Langley was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Leeds Crown Court.

It occurred after Langley knocked on the victim’s door after 1am and then, when the victim answered, asked to borrow a candle.

After the victim went to look for one, Langley entered and then fled the address with property.

DC Michaela Scanlon of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We are pleased Langley has pleaded guilty to this offence. Being a victim of burglary, and especially a deception burglary such as this, can be a horrible and highly distressing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank residents who came forwards with information to support the investigation following police appeals to locate this individual.