The iconic venue saw an abundance of stars from the world of music and entertainment grace the stage during the late 1960s and into the 70s, including Tina Turner, Louis Armstrong, Dame Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Morecambe and Wise and Ken Dodd.

And many, many more.

Fondly known as the Las Vegas of the North, the club, which was built on top of a disused sewage site on Bradford Road, was run by James and Betty Corrigan and opened with a headline act performance from The Bachelors in late March, 1967.

Batley Variety Club closed in 1978 before briefly re-opening as Crumpets nightclubs.

It then became the famous Frontier club in the 1980s before it closed for good in 2016. The building has now been converted into a gym.

Take a step back in time with these amazing photos of Batley’s most iconic music venue to celebrate what would have been the Variety Club’s 58th anniversary.

1 . Batley Variety Club Batley Variety Club was built and owned by James Corrigan. It opened on March 27, 1967, with The Bachelors performing as the headline act.

2 . Batley Variety Club Singer Roy Orbison greets members Mrs. Pauline Margerison, of Scott Hall Place, Leeds; Mrs. Kathleen Hainsworth, of Riviera Gardens and Mrs. Barbara Lonsdale of St. Martin's Road, at Batley Variety Club.

3 . Batley Variety Club The building of the club on Bradford Road.