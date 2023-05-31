Batley support worker 'extremely proud' to be in the running for a national care award

Debra Hanrahan, from Batley, has been shortlisted for a Housing With Care award. The national awards are being held for the first time this year to recognise and celebrate excellence in supported and extra care housing.

Debra is a support worker and team leader at both Kirklees Supported Housing in Batley and Waterhouse Court Supported Housing in Hunslet, which provide emergency short-term, long-term and temporary accommodation.

This is the fourth time Debra has been recognised for her work with supported housing tenants in Batley and Hunslet in recent years.

Debra Hanrahan

In October 2022, employer Making Space awarded her its annual Personalised Care award, and she was also shortlisted for a Great British Care Award (GBCA).

In 2020, Debra was a finalist for the GBCA’s Housing With Care award.

The Housing With Care Team Leader award will be given to a team leader or a first-time manager who has shown a clear commitment to improving the delivery of care and support within their team. Evidence of leadership qualities and supporting others to bring about change will be important elements for the judges in deciding who takes home the trophy.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square on June 9.

Debra said: “I was extremely proud to have been nominated for this award as I didn’t expect it at all.

“I have always loved working for Making Space and embraced the opportunities it has brought me. The people we support are everything, and deserve the best, and that’s where I can thank my team of staff as we all work together to help the tenants experience the most from life.”

Service manager Sajeed Daji, who nominated Debra for the award, says she leads by example and inspires everyone.

He said: “She believes in every person she supports, even when they don’t believe in themselves.

“Working with such a complex mix of adults is not easy, but Debra makes sure every voice counts and everyone can achieve their goals. She patiently and gently helps people to work through problems and find the solutions they need to reach their own goals independently.”

Jenny MacLeod, Yorkshire’s regional head of operations for national adult health and social care charity Making Space, which has 1,000 employees across the UK, said: “Debra combines two roles and makes each of them – both complex and demanding – seem effortless.

"In her role as caretaker, Debra lives in accommodation and compiles and delivers unique care packages for each of the 12 tenants.

"As team leader, Debra uses her skills and knowledge to help her colleagues and is always a team player.

“She easily adapted to a management role, and introduced a strength-based, co-production ethos that reflects her kind, mindful approach.