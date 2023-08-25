Batley store offering five-item 'back to school' bundle for just 1p to help families prepare for the new term

Available for one day only on August 31, the 1p “Back-to-School Bundle” has been put together to provide families with a variety of essentials and treats as they gear up for the new academic year.

The bundle contains the following items:

Six-pack of wraps.

Premier Notay’s on Oakhill Road in Batley is one of the stores offering the bundle

Six-pack of Walkers Crisps (6x25g).

300g jam jar.

Ten-pack of Jaffa Cakes.

Four-pack of Fruit Shoots (200ml each).

Understanding the financial pressures that can accompany the back-to-school period, Snappy Shopper and its partnering retailers have joined forces to offer a bundle that eases the burden on families' wallets while ensuring that children are well-prepared for the academic year ahead.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: "I am thrilled to announce our 1p Back-to-School Bundle, designed with families in mind.

"We understand the importance of supporting parents during this significant time of year. Education is the foundation of our future, and we believe that every child should have access to essential items they need to thrive in the classroom.

"With this special bundle, we aim to make the back-to-school experience easier and more affordable for families, ensuring that students have the necessary supplies to reach their full potential.”

A spokesperson for Premier Notay's Convenience Stores in Batley, which will be offering the bundle, said: "We absolutely love offering the 1p bundle promotions to our customers.

"After the success of the summer holiday bundle in June, we know that the support they provide for our loyal shoppers and local communities make such a difference, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

"it’s great to see Snappy Shopper supporting families during an already hectic time of going back to school. We’re excited to roll out this promotion and do our bit for the community!”

To order, customers need to download the Snappy Shopper app on the Google Play or Apple App store.