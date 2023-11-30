Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Colne Valley Leisure Centre could remain open under plans to be considered by Kirklees Council next week.

Save Batley Baths group staging a protest in the town centre

The recommendations follow a huge response from residents to a public consultation on the future of leisure centres across Kirklees, as well as campaigns by Batley and Dewsbury locals, who united in an effort to combat closure plans.

Over 17,800 people responded to the consultation which had earmarked the centres for closure due to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and a major squeeze on council funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after weeks of public debate and work by Kirklees Council alongside leisure operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), the councillors will be asked to approve a new model of leisure centre provision.

Batley Baths

At the same time, the council has pledged to continue working with communities in Dewsbury and Deighton to come up with a long-term plan to support them to remain physically active.

Coun Cathy Scott, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “When we launched this review, we said we would leave no stone unturned in maintaining access to health and fitness services for as many local people as we possibly could. That’s why we’ve been working hard with KAL and others to reduce costs, model future income and take on board all the feedback from residents.

“As a result of that work, we’ve been able to build a viable case for keeping Colne Valley Leisure Centre and Batley Sports and Tennis Centre open alongside six other KAL-run centres. This is a much wider offer than we were able to make a few weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation. We never doubted how important these centres are to local communities. But this consultation has also given us hugely valuable information about how customers want to use their centres and changes KAL can make so that their facilities are as financially viable as possible. Your views and ideas have really made a difference.

Dewsbury Sports Centre

“The important thing now is to see this public support maintained over the coming years. If we can boost memberships, usage and fundraising, KAL leisure centres have a positive future. But we need to face facts, it’s still a tough financial environment for councils and leisure operators across the country. Our leisure centres need ongoing support from the council and communities for the foreseeable future.

“Unfortunately, there are no easy answers for Dewsbury Sports Centre. The building needs significant investment to make it safe and fit for purpose. This means we are unable to re-open it but we will work with the local community to explore future options.”

Kim Leadbeater MP has said she is absolutely thrilled that Batley Sports and Tennis Centre in her constituency has been saved from closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim has held public meetings and round-table discussions in a bid to prevent the closure, as well as working behind the scenes to explore options for avoiding a closure that would, in her words, have been a “disaster” for the local area.

She said: “I was always confident that we had the arguments on our side, showing that Batley Sports and Tennis Centre was vital to the local community in terms of the services it provides but also the benefit it brings to people’s health and wellbeing. I have made the case at every level, including directly with Council leaders and officers and by raising it in the House of Commons. So I’m delighted the campaign, which has been supported by so many local people and users of the Centre, has been successful.

“I want to pay tribute to everybody who came to my meetings with so many constructive suggestions for how the facilities at the Centre could be better used. KAL’s chief executive Alasdair Brown and his team have done everything in their power to put together a financially sustainable package and this victory shows just how important it is for everybody involved to work together with a shared determination to do what’s best for the community.

“Government cuts have put huge pressure on Kirklees Council’s budget but despite receiving no help from ministers, Cathy Scott and her team have managed to find the resources to keep both Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Colne Valley Leisure Centre open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The real winners today are the local residents, schools, sports groups and others who will now continue to be able to make use of the full range of facilities the Centre offers. I want to say a big thank you to everybody who took part in the public consultation and who kept the faith when others were trying to suggest that the Centre’s fate was already sealed. Optimism and determination have won the day.”

Kirklees Council’s Cabinet will consider the outcome of the consultation and updated proposals on leisure centres at their formal meeting on 12 December 2023. Further details on the proposals will be set out in the Cabinet report which will be published on Monday 4 December 2023.

Site specific proposals:

Batley Sports & Tennis Centre – remain open.

Bradley Park Golf Course - remain open.

Colne Valley Leisure Centre - remain open.

Holmfirth Pool & Fitness Centre - remain open.

Huddersfield Leisure Centre - remain open.

Leeds Road Sports Complex - remain open.

Scissett Baths & Fitness Centre - remain open.

Spen Valley Leisure Centre - remain open.

Deighton Sports Arena – remains open under current limited opening hours until April 2024. Further discussions with the community to devise long term plan.

Stadium Health and Fitness Club – KAL have already served notice to exit the site by Christmas 2023 and will close to the public on 30 November. The Council will now work with KSDL (who own the site) to look for another operator to take on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad