Debra Hanrahan was recognised by judges for her kind, mindful approach that places every individual at the heart of the support she provides.

She has been shortlisted for the Yorkshire region, and if she takes home the trophy from the ceremony in today (November 11), she’ll go on to the national final in March 2023.

Debra was nominated for the Great British Care Award by Sajeed Daji, service manager of the supporting housing schemes.

Debra Hanrahan from Kirklees Supported Housing in Batley.

He said: “She’s taken this new management role into her stride and introduced a co-production ethos across the services that reflects her kind, mindful approach.

“Debra patiently and gently helps people to work through their problems and find the solutions to reach their own goals independently.

“Since becoming team leader, she’s extended this approach to her whole team, leading by example and inspiring everyone.”

This is the second time that Debra has been recognised for her dedication to social work, as she was also singled out amongst the 1,200 people employed by the national charity Making Space - the leading provider of adult health and social care services - for the Relationship Centred Care Award earlier this year.

Andy Grant, Debra Hanrahan and Making Space CEO Rachel Peacock at the Making Space award ceremony last month.

Phil Orton, the chief people officer at Making Space, said: “Debra lives and breathes the values that we strive for here at Making Space.

“She makes herself available for tenants and team alike, and is proactive and innovative in the way she strives for successful outcomes for every individual she works with.

“We’re delighted that the Great British Care Awards has recognised Debra’s achievements, and we’re all wishing her the best of luck.”

Debra said: “I am honoured to have been nominated for the GBCA.

“On a daily basis the effort I put into my work is with the full intention of enhancing service user wellbeing – and I will continue to do this throughout my career with Making Space.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

They pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work, from frontline staff such as care workers and care managers to people who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.

