The ‘Classic’ Snowdog, which was located in Wilton Park, Batley, has been temporarily taken off The Kirkwood's Snowdogs Support Life Art Trail whilst the hospice team assesses the extent of the damage and look for a way to repair the sculpture.

The Kirkwood announced the news via social media on Thursday afternoon (October 20).

Jim Coward, The Kirkwood’s media and marketing manager, said: “We're sorry to bring you the sad news that one of our Snowdogs has been removed from our Snowdogs Support Life art trail this week after being subjected to vandalism.

The ‘Classic’ Snowdog has been temporarily taken off the trail.

“Unfortunately, Classic Snowdog in Wilton Park, Batley, has been taken off the trail so we can assess the extent of the damage and repair.

“This is another devastating act of vandalism, not just for The Kirkwood, but for the amazing artists that put their hearts and souls into creating their Snowdogs, our sculpture sponsors and also all of you, who have been enjoying the trail and have taken our Snowdogs into your hearts.

“Unfortunately, The Kirkwood will now have to find the funds to fix the Classic Snowdog, which sadly means extra expense for our charity,” he added.

“If you have been enjoying Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees and would like to make a small contribution to help us get our damaged Snowdog mended, we'd really appreciate your support.”

The vandalised sculpture was located in Wilton Park, Batley.

The incident comes three weeks after the ‘Day of the Dog’ Snowdog in Cleckheaton town centre was also hit by vandalism.