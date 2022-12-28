Jade Helliwell - a country singer-songwriter born and raised in Batley - is proud to announce that she has won UK Song of The Year at the BCMA Awards for her single ‘Smoke’, which was released in September 2021.

Following the BCMA Award ceremony in Liverpool on Sunday, November 13, Jade said: “I was shocked and delighted to take home the award for UK Song of The Year for my single Smoke.

“I went to the awards night just to enjoy the evening and to perform. I didn't think I was going to win anything so it was a nice surprise.

Jade Helliwell with the BCMA Award for Song of The Year.

“I was really overwhelmed because I didn’t expect it, but it's really nice to think that people listen to your music that starts off just as an idea at home.

“You see people connect to your music at gigs, but the fact that they go out their way to vote for it to be recognised is a really nice feeling.

“Thank you to anybody that took the time out to vote and to everyone who listens and supports my music - it means a lot.

“Thank you also to the BCMA, hopefully I will continue to be a part of it.”

The news comes as a great end to the year for the much-loved country singer, who has recently completed her first homecoming tour ‘Woman I am’, which included performances in Newcastle, Glasgow, Hull, Manchester and Batley.

Jade added: “The tour was really good and it was great to see new fans, as well as familiar faces.”

But it doesn’t stop there for Jade, who is kick-starting the New Year with a ‘Girls’ Night In’ Tour! In February 2023, with dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgowd and Manchester.

However, she isn't alone for this one, as she has teamed up with Kezia Gill, Jess Thristan and Demi Marriner for an intimate writers round tour.

Jade is also planning a performance at the Vaqueros Songwriters Festival at Leeds Irish Centre on York Road on Saturday, March 25.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.jadehelliwell.com/