The reunion was held at St Mary’s Parochial Hall, on Melton Street, with 25 people - who mainly attended the setting in the 1960’s - gathering to see old faces, have some refreshments and take part in a raffle.

Betty Maudsley, who organised the event with the help of Elizabeth Perera and Ruth Raynar, all former pupils when it was known as Warwick Road County Primary, was pleased with how the evening unfolded.

She said: “We had a really good time. The weather was awful but 25 brave souls turned up to support us and we had a really good time. We got a chance to talk to everyone. It was lovely.

Former pupils of Warwick Road gathered for a school reunion earlier this month

“I printed out some old school photos which some people took away, that was nice. We also had a raffle, which was so popular that we ran out of tickets! A gentleman who does woodturning classes donated some of the things he had made, and there was wine, chocolate and a few other prizes, which helped the evening go along.

“At 11 o’clock I started collecting glasses and the bar staff said, 'You don’t have to do that!’ I said I was just dropping a hint really to start thinking about going! She said, ‘Its fine, we’re here until 12pm!’ And I said, ‘Don’t tell them that, they’ll never go home!’

“The bar staff were all really, really nice, helpful and pleasant.”

And the event was such a success that next year’s reunion has already been pencilled into the diary.

Betty revealed: “Now we're up and running again, it was the first one after COVID, we’ve booked for next year, and hopefully we can spread the word a bit more and it can be even better.

“We have booked the same venue, and it is on Friday, April 12, 2024.”