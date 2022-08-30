Batley rallies round baby boy in need of heart surgery
A Batley couple have thanked the community supporting them as they prepare for their baby boy to undergo major heart surgery.
Little Archer Stainburn is only three months old but needs an operation in the coming weeks to repair two holes in his heart.
His condition was discovered earlier this month and, even after surgery, will lower his life expectancy.
His parents, Kirstie Dixon and Jonathan Stainburn, are still trying to come to terms with his diagnosis.
"It’s been very much a whirlwind,” said Kirstie, 34.
"We’re still trying to get our heads around the whole situation and the long road ahead we will as a family have.
"When you look at him you wouldn't think anything was wrong – he is such a happy, smiley baby.”
Archer was born on May 30 and a heart murmur was picked up at his six-week check. While Kirstie and Jonathan were waiting for a scan, they noticed his hands and feet were turning purple whenever he was upset.
Doctors told them a valve in Archer’s heart has not formed and he has two holes in his heart.
"I was shocked, overwhelmed and honestly didn’t know or understand what they were telling me,” said Kirstie.
Archer will have two operations but will need to be on medication for the rest of his life.
"He will be unable to play any contact sport,” said Kirstie. “Which, living with and growing up with a rugby mad family, will be hard. After his second operation he should be able to live a ‘normal’ life of a child but wont live to an age like the average person.”
Loved ones have set up a fundraising page and a night to collect funds is being held at Batley Irish Democratic League Club including an appearance by Leeds Rhinos legend Garry Schofield.
The money will go to help ease the financial strain for Jonathan, who is a self-employed builder, and Kirstie, who is an educational support assistant, as they take time to care for Archer as well as his three brothers and two sisters.
"We have been touched with the donations and the support as a family we have had, especially from family and friends,” said Kirstie.
Tickets for the fundraising night on November 11 are available from the club.