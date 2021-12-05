Batley Poets reunited for first time in two years at Inter Faith Week event

Batley Poets held an event at Batley Library during Inter Faith Week

The two-hour event at Batley Library was held to bring together a diverse group of people and poets to share in the universality of poetry that binds them all.

Inter Faith Week marked a fitting return to in-person events for the group, who had not met for such an event since 2019.

This year, Batley Library saw poets old and new take to the stage to share poems they had written or enjoyed reading. Gujarati poets shared their unique style, performing in both Gujarati and English.