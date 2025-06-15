Batley park getting ready to host model boat club’s Summer Open Day

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
The Kirklees Model Boat Club's Summer Open Day is set to take place at Batley’s Wilton Park, located on Bradford Road, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday, July 13.
The Kirklees Model Boat Club is getting ready to welcome people to its Summer Open Day.

The annual event is set to take place at Batley’s Wilton Park, located on Bradford Road, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday, July 13.

Visitors will be welcome to sail their own model boats alongside those belonging to members on the club’s lake.

Steam powered models will need an up-to-date certificate and no I.C or high-performance fast electric boats can be accommodated.

There will also be static model boat and military vehicle displays, while there will be trade stands, a raffle and refreshments. Free on-site car parking is also available.

