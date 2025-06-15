Batley park getting ready to host model boat club’s Summer Open Day
The annual event is set to take place at Batley’s Wilton Park, located on Bradford Road, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday, July 13.
Visitors will be welcome to sail their own model boats alongside those belonging to members on the club’s lake.
Steam powered models will need an up-to-date certificate and no I.C or high-performance fast electric boats can be accommodated.
There will also be static model boat and military vehicle displays, while there will be trade stands, a raffle and refreshments. Free on-site car parking is also available.