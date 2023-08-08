Outlookers, an organisation that runs support services for people with visual impairments, invited group members and the wider community to the Whitfield Centre as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s Great Get Together initiative, with all funds raised donated to the charity.

Batley Specsavers’ dispensing optician, Jonathan Wilkinson, was on hand to support the event and advise on any sight related questions from group members and other attendees.

Jonathan said: ‘It’s been a pleasure to work with Outlookers on this brilliant event, as not only has it helped to bring the community together and raise money for a worthy cause, but it has also put into practice the important ethos of the Jo Cox Foundation.

Specsavers in Batley

“We are keen to continue supporting Outlookers and their great work aiding the independence of individuals with visual impairment in and around Kirklees.”

Outlookers’ aim is to enhance the lives of visually impaired people by promoting the benefits of peer support and the use of technology to aid independence.

Mark Owen, CEO of Outlookers added: “The Jo Cox Foundation’s ethos of togetherness resonates strongly with Outlookers. Our groups are a welcoming and friendly place to come and meet others with sight loss, have a chat and socialise.

“They are run by volunteers who have visual impairments themselves and are on hand to help with anything from emotional support to practical tips to helping others live independently.

“We’d like to thank Jonathan and the Batley Specsavers team for their support of our coffee morning and look forward to working together again in the near future.”

More information on Outlookers and their work in the Kirklees area is available at www.outlookers.org.uk.