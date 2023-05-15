During the televised Coronation concert Song Geet, Bradford’s first South Asian women’s choir, sang a rendition of ‘Brighter Days’ by Emeli Sandé in the magnificent grounds of Windsor Castle.

Singing with Song Greet was Mrs Shazia Seedat, a mum from Batley who had only been a member of the choir for a month and half before performing on-stage for the first time in-front of 20,000 people, included King Charles III and Queen Camilla as well as the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his wife.

Shazia’s husband and two eldest children watched Shazia proudly, in seats right at the front of the audience.

Member of Song Geet on the steps of Windsor Castle.

Speaking about her role in the choir Shazia said: “In joining the choir I started to give myself one hour a week, where I forget about everything. It gives me a boost! My husband has been very supportive too.”

Talking about the performance, she added: “I was nervous of course, but excited too. The atmosphere was electric and once I started singing I almost forgot about the crowds! It really was an experience to last a lifetime.”

Shazia has children in years six, eight and nine at Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School and Batley Grammar Schools, both part of Batley Multi Academy Trust.

The Trust prides itself on its close-knit community and strong communication across its family of schools.

The choir sang a rendition of ‘Brighter Days’ by Emeli Sandé.

Ruth Hirst, Music Coordinator and SENDCo at Field Lane School said: “We’re really passionate about the arts and creativity here, and Shazia is a fantastic role model for her own children, as well as the other children at our school and in our local community.

“We will be celebrating International Music Day on Wednesday, June 21, and I am hoping the choir will perform for us then to help celebrate and further inspire.”

A spokesperson from the Trust added: “Shazia is a prime example of someone who proves ordinary people really can achieve extraordinary things!”

The aim of Song Geet is to give South Asian women a voice and not only allow them to sing, but to provide them with some time focussed on their wellbeing where they can be with like-minded people.

They are proud representatives of their community and are an inspiration for women and girls in the local community.

