The national ceremony, created by Faith Associates in 2018, is into its fifth year and is held to improve the standards of mosques nationally and to recognise the positive role they play throughout the UK.

Dawatal Islam Mosque, on West Acre Drive in Soothill, has been shortlisted in the Best Women’s Service category, as well as for the Best Outreach Service award.

The Best Women’s Service seeks to award the mosque, or a team associated with the mosque, that works to support the spiritual, emotional or intellectual needs of women in the mosque, while the Best Outreach Service category looks to recognise mosque leaders, or teams from the mosque, that have developed programmes that either reach out to communities or seeks to actively invite communities into the mosque for programmes and activities, and works towards being a charitable beacon both in and out of the country.

The chief executive of Faith Associates and the Beacon Mosque Awards, Shaukat Warraich, said: “To be shortlisted for these prestigious awards is a great honour and privilege.

"The nomination of this mosque by the community highlights their integral part in contributing to a thriving and cohesive society.

“Their hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed and can be a beacon for other aspiring mosques in the UK.”

The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 26 in London where the winners of all categories will be revealed.

