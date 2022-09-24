The mosque, on Whittaker Street, set up an open workout for Dewsbury-born boxer Amaar ahead of his fourth professional fight, and the event was a big hit with the local community rallying round to raise the staggering sum for those affected by the disaster in the South Asian country.

Along with Amaar’s three-hour open-air gym session, a barbeque was provided, and a bouncy castle was enjoyed by hundreds of youngsters in attendance.

Amaar’s father, Zahir Akbar, said: “We were going to do an open workout for Ammar anyway because of his fight on September 24, but we decided to do a joint event with the mosque and it was all about raising money for Pakistan and those affected by the floods.

Local boxer Amaar Akbar, left, with Aftab Muaudden, Imam at Jamia Muhammadia Ghausia mosque. The open workout helped to raise nearly £7,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan.

“We have got family and friends over there. It is just dire. We are all about giving and so is Amaar. We thought if we could get together then people could come down, watch Amaar and raise as much money as we can really. We believe in every penny counts.

“Amaar is such a lovable person and the community came out to meet him and it really was amazing. One of our biggest things is when you get an opportunity, we want to give back. Thank you to the mosque and to everyone in the community. It was beautiful.

Amaar, who faces Karlo Wallace in a super lightweight bout at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, thanked the local community for creating “a good environment” whilst raising much-needed funds for the victims of the floods.

“Everyone came together, from Dewsbury and Batley and around West Yorkshire. It was a good environment and a good atmosphere.

Amaar Akbar in action during his open workout session.

“I always try to give back. And this is for a really good cause. Hopefully we can all stick together and we can get through it all.”

Latest reports indicate that the devastating floods have killed more than 1,500 people. Homes, roads, crops, livestock and livelihoods have been washed away in the extreme weather event caused by record rainfall during the monsoon season and melting glaciers in the mountains.