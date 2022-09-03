Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the coincidence of the society's 70 year anniversary with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Batley Mencap has developed a full programme of events to celebrate the momentous year.

Events include a hallowe’en disco, breakfast with santa and two pantomime performances including ‘Once Upon a Fairy Tale’ and ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

As well as organising these events, Club member Matthew Whitaker was also ‘thrilled’ to receive a personal card of thanks from Her Majesty the Queen after sending the group’s congratulations to Buckingham Palace.

The club provides many activities such as dancing, exercise and team games.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group was originally founded in 1952 by a small group of parents who were seeking help and advice for their children who had learning difficulties.

Finding no help was available to them, they started meeting for mutual support in a small room above a shop on Commercial Street in Batley before moving to the Old Masonic Hall, which was their base until 2018.

The group is now based at Chickenley Community Centre in Dewsbury and provides days out, exercise, team games, discos, crafts, games, tea and coffee, dance classes, pool competitions and much more.

Volunteer Vicky Hardcastle said: “We have such a lovely time together and we always welcome new members and volunteers to join us.”

Batley Mencap members and volunteers.

The club takes place on Monday evenings (excluding bank holidays and August month) between 6pm and 8pm at Chickenley Community Centre on Princess Road and costs £2 per session.