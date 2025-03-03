Batley man praises NHS team after serious finger injury recovery from apple-cutting accident
Lee Hamilton has shared his heartfelt thanks to the department after recovering from the accident which left him needing multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.
Whilst cutting an apple, Lee suffered a laceration to his right little finger which completely separated his tendons and left him needing two operations over a six-month period, between February and August last year.
However, thanks to the Hand Therapy team, Lee has regained flexibility to pre-injury levels of range of movement and function, significantly improving his quality of life.
Lee said: “Today, I’m not in pain. Throughout today I will be doing hand exercises with a smile.
“This is thanks to all the hard work we have done together.”
He expressed thanks from the therapist who carefully removed his post-surgery wrappings, to Beth Tottles and Kadita Sambhi, who helped him stay comfortable during appointments.
He also praised Afzal Rashid, Senior Physiotherapist, and Lee’s primary therapist.
“Afzal was the pick of the bunch,” Lee said. “A brutal, wonderful, charming taskmaster who made me laugh when necessary, cry when he had to, and enabled me to count to ten without having to use my toes!”
Maureen Drake, Director of Allied Health Professionals at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, added:
“Thank you, Lee, for your kind words and for taking the time to acknowledge the team’s hard work.
“Your determination and positivity throughout your recovery have been truly inspiring.”