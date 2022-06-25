Batley man celebrates after winning Accountant of the Year award

Mohammed Karolia worked as a contracted accountant before joining the Bookkeepers of West Yorkshire in 2021.

At the time, the company only had one client. Fast forward 11 months and the company now has a total of 47 clients that are all VAT registered with staff on payroll.

The International Association of Bookkeepers is a global community of aspirational, highly qualified and successful bookkeepers and finance professionals. Their annual awards seek to recognise exceptional individuals within the industry.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Kaolia, from Batley, has been announced as the Accountant of the Year at this year’s International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB) Awards

In particular, the Accountant of the Year is awarded to either an accountant or firm of accountants who have gone above and beyond to help their clients.

Mohammed said: “The IAB has changed my life.

"I began as a ledger clerk in various companies before studied accountancy at the Open University.

"Once I completed my qualifications, I joined the IAB. By this time, I had worked at accountancy practices for four years and gained enough experience to open my own practice.

"I have really enjoyed the work I have done to help my clients. I couldn’t be happier with my life at the moment and would like to thank the IAB for all the support they’ve given me.”

The awards, which are in their 49th year, were hosted by Fabian Hamilton MP, Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament and President of the IAB, at the House of Commons.

Janet Jack, CEO at IAB, said: “Good bookkeeping and accountancy form the backbone of a healthy business environment.

"So, it is important to recognise and celebrate the people that excel in their work and the effort they put into providing a vital service.