Batley man celebrates 20 years of organising charity football tournaments

Imran Rafiq, who organised his first event in May 2002, will be celebrating his achievements at his next charity football tournament, which will be held on Saturday, July 16.

The tournament will see 23 matches, at eight minutes a match, between the Icon Legends, the Lions, the Legends, the Entertainers and the Baking teams, who will be going head to head to win the Memorial Champions Trophy.

The proceeds from the tournament will help provide support to countries such as Palestine and Ukraine, with all proceeds going to Purpose of Life, a UK based non-profit charity that was established in 2014.

Over the years Imran has organised more than 25 charity football matches, which have helped raise more than £10,000 for charity.

Imran organises these events with the help of his colleagues Wasim Nawaz, Mo Makda, Omar Ziafat, Mo Shoaib, Shaghaf Raza, Imran Abubacar, Sid Yoosoof, Altaf Bulsari, Ayaz Siddique, Zubair Shah, Suhayl Gora, Isran Khan and Arbab Khan.

Imran said: “I am really excited for this event. It is special to me because, firstly, I am doing it for charity and secondly, I am celebrating 20 years of my services.

“I have always been a caring person myself and I always think about others first.

“It is very important for me to raise money for these countries and if at least 10 families can have a week's worth of food available, we can say we have done something.

“I personally feel that I need to live life for others and if tomorrow I die, I can go to the Almighty and know I have helped.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

The event will include free food and drink, a presentation from Imran and special awards for the players.

A charity box will also be available at the event for people to make donations.

Imran hopes to raise £1,000 from the event, with £350 already raised.