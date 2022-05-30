Batley Lunch Club to hold a Royal meal as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to say 'thank you' to its members and volunteers

The Lunch Club is holding a royal lunch between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, June 2, at Batley Community Centre to say "thank you" to its members and volunteers.

During the event, members will be served a traditional English roast dinner, followed by a complimentary afternoon tea to takeaway. A singer will also be performing some timeless classics during the lunch.

The first ever national Thank You Day was held last year for people to thank those in their community - and is now returning for a second year on Sunday, June 5 to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

Batley Lunch Club will come together to say ‘thank you’ as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Kerry Evans, community development and engagement worker, said: “Our volunteers are doing a sterling job and it is wonderful to give them the recognition they deserve. They really are the driving force of our club.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, they went above and beyond for some of the most isolated residents in West Yorkshire.”

She added: “We are also using the event to say ‘thank you’ to all of our members for being so cheerful throughout the year. We will be raising a cheer for our members and volunteers.”

The Lunch Club offers older adults a chance to enjoy the company of others.

The Batley-based Lunch Club takes place every Thursday and provides members with a two-course meal at an affordable price.

Thank You Day is a chance to get together with neighbours, friends and families to celebrate what makes our communities great and to say thank you to those who have made a real difference to our lives.

The tradition started in 2021, and this year a record-breaking 15 million people are expected to take part.

By creating a national moment to say thank you to the people that make a difference in our lives, organisers hope to help bring the country together and to recognise the millions of acts, big and small, that make Britain such a special place to live.

The day is being backed nationally by a host of big names including Gareth Southgate, Gary Lineker, Ross Kemp, Levi Roots, Lorraine Kelly, Ellie Simmonds, Prue Leith, Alan Titchmarsh and Anne Wafula Strike.

It is being backed by institutions and groups including the NHS, the FA, National Lottery Community Fund, the Royal Voluntary Service, the Scouts and the Church of England.

Organisers have called for people to get together to show their appreciation of both the Queen and each other - and to get together with neighbours to share a Big Jubilee Lunch.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which organised Thank You Day, said: “The past couple of years have been testing for all of us but with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there’s never been a better excuse for great big party, to say thank you to everyone who has helped us through.

“We’re getting together as friends, families, neighbours and communities, to raise a glass to the Queen for 70 years' outstanding service and say a great big thank you to each other as well.”