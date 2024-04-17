Batley Law presents Eid gifts to refugee children and their families

Solicitors from Batley Law teamed up with Aspire2Inspire to give away free Eid gifts to children from refugee families.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 17th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is the latest in a series of projects which the Wellington Street based law firm has been happy to support.

Hassnain Sajjad, from Batley Law, said: “We are always keen to help improve people's quality of life opportunities, and not just through our advocacy or legal advice work, but also through our numerous different charitable initiatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a firm specialising in immigration rights support work, we can only too clearly see the day-to-day struggles on the faces of refugee children, along with their families, settled across our region.

Most Popular
Hassnain Sajjad from Batley Law, right, with two volunteers from Aspire2Inspire getting ready to give away a collection of the toysHassnain Sajjad from Batley Law, right, with two volunteers from Aspire2Inspire getting ready to give away a collection of the toys
Hassnain Sajjad from Batley Law, right, with two volunteers from Aspire2Inspire getting ready to give away a collection of the toys

“The uncertainty of having to wait for a decision on their right to remain in the UK can be frustrating, especially for the children whose natural instincts are to enjoy a good quality of life like other kids do in mainstream society.

“The despair is strongly felt during the days leading up to different festive celebrations like Christmas or Eid.

“So we decided to team up with Aspire2Inspire on this occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Similar to what we did last Christmas, we were pleased to be able to donate boxes filled with toys for those children most in need.”

Aspire2Inspire is a community interest company that supports refugees.