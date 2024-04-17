Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is the latest in a series of projects which the Wellington Street based law firm has been happy to support.

Hassnain Sajjad, from Batley Law, said: “We are always keen to help improve people's quality of life opportunities, and not just through our advocacy or legal advice work, but also through our numerous different charitable initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a firm specialising in immigration rights support work, we can only too clearly see the day-to-day struggles on the faces of refugee children, along with their families, settled across our region.

Hassnain Sajjad from Batley Law, right, with two volunteers from Aspire2Inspire getting ready to give away a collection of the toys

“The uncertainty of having to wait for a decision on their right to remain in the UK can be frustrating, especially for the children whose natural instincts are to enjoy a good quality of life like other kids do in mainstream society.

“The despair is strongly felt during the days leading up to different festive celebrations like Christmas or Eid.

“So we decided to team up with Aspire2Inspire on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similar to what we did last Christmas, we were pleased to be able to donate boxes filled with toys for those children most in need.”