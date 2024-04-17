Batley Law presents Eid gifts to refugee children and their families
It is the latest in a series of projects which the Wellington Street based law firm has been happy to support.
Hassnain Sajjad, from Batley Law, said: “We are always keen to help improve people's quality of life opportunities, and not just through our advocacy or legal advice work, but also through our numerous different charitable initiatives.
“As a firm specialising in immigration rights support work, we can only too clearly see the day-to-day struggles on the faces of refugee children, along with their families, settled across our region.
“The uncertainty of having to wait for a decision on their right to remain in the UK can be frustrating, especially for the children whose natural instincts are to enjoy a good quality of life like other kids do in mainstream society.
“The despair is strongly felt during the days leading up to different festive celebrations like Christmas or Eid.
“So we decided to team up with Aspire2Inspire on this occasion.
“Similar to what we did last Christmas, we were pleased to be able to donate boxes filled with toys for those children most in need.”
Aspire2Inspire is a community interest company that supports refugees.